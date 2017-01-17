May to vow clean cut from EU, British say

LONDON -- The United Kingdom will make a clean break from the European Union and not seek to remain "half-in, half-out," Prime Minister Theresa May will say today, according to excerpts released by her office.

In her most detailed speech on the U.K.'s exit strategy, May will promise to forge "a new and equal partnership" with the EU.

"Not partial membership of the European Union, associate membership of the European Union, or anything that leaves us half-in, half-out," she plans to say.

"We do not seek to adopt a model already enjoyed by other countries. We do not seek to hold on to bits of membership as we leave."

May's speech appears to rule out the sort of close ties adopted by non-EU members Switzerland or Norway. It's likely to be another shock for the beleaguered pound, which hit a three-month low below $1.20 Monday amid hints that May would signal a clean break.

May has said she wants a new relationship in the interests of both Britain and the EU.

"We want to buy your goods, sell you ours, trade with you as freely as possible, and work with one another to make sure we are all safer, more secure and more prosperous through continued friendship," she'll say.

In a bid to alleviate fears that leaving the EU will mean a more insular Britain, May will say she wants the country to be "stronger, fairer, more united and more outward-looking than ever before."

In an attempt to symbolize the U.K.'s outward-facing aspirations, May will deliver her speech to an audience of British civil servants and international diplomats at London's Lancaster House, a Georgian mansion that has hosted international summits over the decades.

May's speech signals that Britain will quit the EU's single market in goods and services in order to gain control over immigration -- a key issue for many voters who backed leaving. EU leaders say Britain can't stay in the single market without allowing free movement of people from the bloc.

The prospect of losing single-market access alarms many in Britain's financial services sector, which relies on an ability to do business seamlessly across the 28-nation bloc.

It also worries many foreign firms that use London not only as a financial hub but as an entry point into the EU.

"We now have to assume May will prioritize immigration controls, and the price to pay will be to exit the single market," said Neil Wilson, senior market analyst at ETX Capital. "That could send the pound a lot lower still, perhaps towards $1.10 in the coming weeks."

May has said she will invoke Article 50 of the EU's key treaty by March 31, to formally begin a two-year process of negotiating Britain's departure.

But she has until now refused to reveal details about the government's goals or negotiating strategy, arguing that to do so would weaken Britain's hand.

Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary, University of London, said May was well advised to use her speech to bring clarity about Britain's intentions -- even if many people won't like the message.

"I think ruling out membership of the single market ... is in some ways the clarity people are looking for," Bale said. "Yet were she to do that, it would be a massive blow to many sectors of the economy. But if that's really what she's going to do, and it's not simply a negotiating stance on her part, it might be better to do it sooner rather than later."

Information for this article was contributed by Raf Casert and Jo Kearney of The Associated Press.

A Section on 01/17/2017