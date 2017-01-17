SEAHAWKS

Sherman played hurt

RENTON, Wash. — Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman played the second half of the season with an injured knee, although he was never listed on any injury report.

Seattle Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Sherman had an MCL injury in his knee, similar to the ones suffered by quarterback Russell Wilson and wide receiver Tyler Lockett earlier in the season.

Carroll called the injury “significant” on his weekly radio show on KIROAM Monday morning and expanded on the situation later in his end-ofseason news conference.

“He never missed anything. Just like Russell never missed anything. Tyler. They all happened over the course of the season and they all just made it through it,” Carroll said.

“They never complained, they didn’t want to miss a practice and they basically didn’t miss anything. But they were legit, those were legit injuries, they showed up in the whole thing. That’s a challenge. Guys all over the league are going through the same thing, but our guys just happened to be doing it as well.”

Carroll did not specify which knee Sherman injured and Sherman never appeared to miss any game time due to an injury in the latter half of the season.

Yet the disclosure raised questions of whether the Seahawks circumvented the NFL’s injury reporting policy.

Sherman was not listed on any injury or practice report this season with a knee injury. Sherman typically sat out at least one practice per week starting around midseason, but each of those was given an “NIR” — not injury related — designation on the practice report.

The only time Sherman was listed as having an injury designation came in Week 12 against Tampa Bay when he was listed with an ankle injury.

TEXANS

OC leaving

HOUSTON — Houston Texans offensive coordinator George Godsey will not return next season.

The team announced the move Monday afternoon saying that the team and Godsey “have mutually agreed to part ways.”

Coach Bill O’Brien said in a release that he is “grateful for the tireless work ethic and contributions George has made to our team over the last three years.”

Godsey was in his second season as offensive coordinator after working as quarterbacks coach in his first year with the team in 2014.

His work came under fire this season as Houston’s offense ranked near the bottom of the league behind the struggles of new quarterback Brock Osweiler.

Godsey called the plays at the beginning of the season, but O’Brien took away his play-calling duties and began calling them himself in late September after the offense failed to move the ball consistently.

NFL

48.5M watch Cowboys

NEW YORK — Green Bay’s 34-31 victory over Dallas was seen by an average of 48.5 million on Fox, the most-viewed NFL divisional playoff game ever.

The game Sunday had a 26.1 rating and 46 share, the network said Monday, the highest-rated NFC divisional game since 1997. The rating is the percentage of television households tuned to a program, and the share is the percentage watching a telecast among those homes with TVs on at the time.

Pittsburgh’s 18-16 victory over Kansas City, shifted to prime time Sunday night because of bad weather, was seen by 37.4 million people on NBC and its digital platform, including 37.1 million on the network.

Atlanta’s 36-20 victory over Seattle on Saturday received a 16.2/32 on Fox and was seen by an average of 28.7 million on Fox, down 10 percent from New England’s win over Kansas City on CBS in the comparable time period last year.

The Patriots’ 34-16 victory over Houston on Saturday night had an 18.2/31 on CBS, which said total viewers were not yet available.