Northwest Arkansas Community College's president urges staff to connect with students

BENTONVILLE -- Northwest Arkansas Community College's president reminded faculty and staff members of the power they all have to influence student achievement.

"The guiding question needs to be, 'How can I directly impact student success?'" said Evelyn Jorgenson, addressing a packed White Auditorium on Friday during the college's Spring Forum, a prelude to the spring semester that begins today.

Jorgenson reiterated a message she preached to employees last semester, saying each employee could play a role in recruiting, retaining and connecting with students.

If a student needs help with something, "We say, 'Let me try to help you with that,' instead of saying, 'No, I can't do that,'" Jorgenson said.

The college is emphasizing student recruitment and retainment in order to boost enrollment, which was 7,973 for the fall semester. That was a slight increase from the previous fall but was still down nearly 8 percent from the college's enrollment record of 8,648 in 2011.

Employees received two handouts upon entering the auditorium Friday. One featured a list of important dates for the spring semester, such as the last day to drop a class and get a full refund (Jan. 23) and the application deadline for walking in the commencement ceremony (March 9).

"Thank you for helping connect students to NWACC and their futures!" was printed across the top. "Everyone on campus can help students observe the important dates below."

The other handout listed "connection points" to share with students -- a quick-reference guide for basic information related to admissions, the library, the scholarship office and other campus resources.

To convey the importance of the role staff members play, Jorgenson introduced three speakers -- two students and a former student.

The former student was Becky Hudson, now the college's director of student life. In 2004, at 44 years old, she enrolled at the college following an unstable career in the aviation industry. The high school dropout became the first person from her family to go to college, she said.

Hudson listed several professors and staff members who helped her adjust, making her believe she could do anything she set her mind to.

"I had never been part of a community that cared so much about my success," Hudson said.

Thirteen years after leaving aviation, she still gets occasional calls inviting her back to the industry, but she always declines, she said.

Bernadette Holt said she recently moved to Arkansas from Texas. The single mother of two said her adult life had been marked by abuse, divorce and bad luck.

"Things were so wrong and had to be fixed, but I had no idea how," Holt said.

Holt met a social worker who told her that she was going to be successful and referred her to the college. One year later, Holt has a job and a place of her own, and as a student she's made the President's List -- a distinction earned by those who achieve a grade point average of at least 3.9 while enrolled for 12 or more hours.

Adam Kuhnert, a military veteran, said he did just enough to get by in high school and never planned to go to college.

After some time in the workforce, Kuhnert learned time was running out to take advantage of his benefits under the GI Bill, so he enrolled at the college.

He named three faculty and staff members who have had a particularly strong influence on him.

"I owe all of my success to (the staff members') belief in me," Kuhnert said.

Each of the three speakers received a standing ovation upon finishing their speeches.

Jorgenson concluded Friday's forum by asking employees to treat others with kindness.

"Continue to be examples of respect and civility. Be kind. Be respectful," Jorgenson said.

