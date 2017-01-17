Subscribe Register Login

Pedestrian critical after being hit by police vehicle in Little Rock

Tuesday, January 17, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

By Gavin Lesnick , Ryan Tarinelli

This article was published today at 7:40 p.m. Updated today at 8:42 p.m.

PHOTO BY RYAN TARINELLI

Officers blocked off part of Baseline Road after a pedestrian was hit by a police vehicle Tuesday night in Little Rock.

Police vehicle hits pedestrian in Little Rock

January 17, 2017

8800 block of Baseline Road

A police vehicle hit a pedestrian Tuesday night in southwest Little Rock, leaving the pedestrian in critical condition, authorities said.

The Little Rock Police Department said on Twitter shortly after 7:30 p.m. that it happened in the 8800 block of Baseline Road.

[GALLERY: Click here for photos from the scene]

Police at the scene said the female pedestrian was struck by the eastbound Little Rock Police Department vehicle.

Dispatch records show responders were called to the area just before 7:10 p.m. to investigate "unknown trouble."

Police said on Twitter that crime scene and accident reconstruction officers were investigating and that delays were likely in the area for some time.

The block of Baseline where the collision occurred runs just east of Interstate 30 near the Wal-Mart Supercenter.

An Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter is on the scene. Check back for updates and read Wednesday's paper for full details.

