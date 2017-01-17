Home / Latest News /
Personnel files stolen from downtown Little Rock Starbucks in burglary, police say
This article was published today at 11:04 a.m.
Disciplinary files were the only items stolen early Monday in a burglary at a downtown Little Rock Starbucks, police say.
The Little Rock Police Department was called to the location at 917 Broadway at 4:34 a.m., according to a report.
Police said the burglary happened between 10:30 p.m. Sunday and 4:34 a.m. Monday. The coffee shop's alarm did not go off during the burglary.
Responding officers noted that upon their arrival, they noticed a glass door on the business’s south side shattered.
The coffee shop’s managers told police that the only item missing appeared to be a black lock box containing the personnel files. Business cabinets had also been "rifled through," authorities said.
No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.
