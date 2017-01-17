Police: Burglars steal several laptops from Little Rock charter school

Burglars gained access to a Little Rock charter school through a door left open by a cleaning crew, allowing them to steal several laptops, police say.

The thieves entered through lower-level glass doors of Lisa Academy, 21 Corporate Hill Drive, that had been propped open by a maintenance worker retrieving a garbage bag from upstairs, surveillance video showed.

Once inside around 11:40 p.m. Monday, the burglars went directly to the school’s gymnasium where computers were stored, according to authorities.

Police said they used a military-style duffle bag and a box to take several laptops, walking out the glass doors and to a wooded area before returning to the building for more computers.

The worker who left the door open, unaware that the thieves had entered, later took trash outside before closing the door and returning to clean the school’s upstairs area, according to authorities.

The burglars' existence in the building went unnoticed until one of them walked out a rear door with a box of laptops more than 20 minutes later as the workers were smoking, the report states.

One of the employees asked the burglar if he needed any help, prompting the thief to put the box down and run back inside the school, authorities noted.

The thieves were each described as black males who wore all-black clothing, stand about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weigh 180 pounds. One wore a white and green bandanna while the second wore a white Scream-style mask, police said.

Officers located four laptops still in boxes behind a hill on the building’s south side. Nine laptops were missing from school inventory, Lisa Academy’s information and technology director, Muammer Guven, told police.