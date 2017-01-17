Police: Man posed as Justin Bieber online to extort nude photos

LOS ANGELES — Authorities say a Massachusetts man has been arrested on suspicion of soliciting nude photos from a 9-year-old California girl while posing online as Justin Bieber.

Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said Tuesday that 24-year-old Bryan Asrary was detained Dec. 18 near Boston.

The victim is now 11. She told investigators she was viewing Bieber's Instagram page when she received a message from another user who said he knew the pop star and could arrange a text meeting.

Officials say Asrary posed as Bieber on another social media platform and demanded nude photos and threatened harm if she did not cooperate.

Asrary contacted the victim again later and threatened to put the photos online if she did not send more.

A message left at a possible number for Asrary was not returned.