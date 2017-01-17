Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, January 17, 2017, 12:22 p.m.

Putin says those spreading fake news about Trump are 'worse than prostitutes'

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:24 a.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a sword while listening an explanations from the head of Russian First Channel Konstantin Ernst, during his meeting with the historical action film Viking's crew, in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Viking is a historical action film based on the historical document Primary Chronicle and Icelandic Kings' sagas. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday accused the outgoing U.S. administration of trying to undermine President-elect Donald Trump by spreading fake allegations and said those who are doing it are "worse than prostitutes."

President Barack Obama's administration declined to comment on Putin's accusation.

Asked about an unsubstantiated dossier outlining unverified claims that Trump engaged in sexual activities with prostitutes at a Moscow hotel, Putin dismissed it as "fake" and "nonsense" and said it was part of efforts by Obama's administration to "undermine the legitimacy of the president-elect" despite his "convincing" victory.

Trump earlier rejected the sexual allegations as "fake news" and "phony stuff."

[TRUMP: Timeline of president-elect’s career + list of appointments so far]

The tensions between Moscow and Washington have built up over the Ukrainian crisis, the Syrian war and the allegations of Russian meddling in the U.S. election.

"People who order such fakes against the U.S. president-elect, fabricate them and use them in political struggle are worse than prostitutes," Putin said. "They have no moral restrictions whatsoever, and it highlights a significant degree of degradation of political elites in the West, including in the United States."

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

Comment on: Putin says those spreading fake news about Trump are 'worse than prostitutes'

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

hah406 says... January 17, 2017 at 11:49 a.m.

Well, if fake news = prostitution, what does having your political opponents murdered equate with?

