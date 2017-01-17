Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, January 17, 2017, 9:37 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Report of armed man in Fayetteville prompts UA alert

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 9:05 a.m.

A report of an armed subject in Fayetteville prompted the University of Arkansas to issue an emergency alert, though officials said there is "no known threat to campus."

UA, in messages sent Tuesday morning through its RazALERT Emergency Notification system, said an armed man was seen on foot near Deane Street and Porter Road, which is near Interstate 49 about a mile-and-a-half northwest of campus.

The person is described as a black man about 37 years old with multiple tattoos who was wearing a black zip-up coat and black pants.

No further details were known. A message left with the Fayetteville Police Department wasn't immediately returned Tuesday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Report of armed man in Fayetteville prompts UA alert

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online