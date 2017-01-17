Report: Arkansas linebacker Dre Greenlaw to undergo surgery

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas starting linebacker Dre Greenlaw is having foot surgery for the second time in three months according to Rivals.com. Greenlaw posted on his Twitter account Monday that he had “just another small setback,” but would keep working.

Rivals.com reported Greenlaw’s tweet was in reference to surgery he’ll undergo Wednesday.

Greenlaw, a sophomore last season, started in the Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech Dec. 29, but left the game with an apparent injury.

It was Greenlaw’s first game since he broke his right foot Oct. 8 against Alabama. He missed the final six regular-season games after undergoing surgery.

Greenlaw had 42 tackles in seven games last season along with two fumble recoveries and one interception.