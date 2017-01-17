Superintendent: Little Rock School District plans to close or repurpose 4 schools

Little Rock School District Superintendent Michael Poore on Tuesday afternoon announced plans to close or repurpose four schools within the district as part of cost-cutting efforts.

Those schools are Franklin and Wilson elementary schools as well as Woodruff Early Childhood Education Center and Hamilton Learning Academy, Poore said.

Carver Elementary School, previously among schools being considered for closure, will remain open.

The superintendent also outlined efforts to move students to other schools within the district. Students, if the plan receives final approval, would move from Franklin Elementary School to Stephens Elementary School.

Wilson Elementary School students would be transferred to four other area elementary schools: Bale, Romine, Brady and Western Hills.

Meanwhile, Hamilton Learning Academy would move into the Wilson Elementary School space, Poore said.

With the closure of Woodruff Early Childhood Education Center, students would move to two other schools — Carver and Martin Luther King Jr.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates and read Wednesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.