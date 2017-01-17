SWAC ROUNDUP

MEN

ALCORN STATE 82,

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 64

Arkansas-Pine Bluff had a good start when its Southwestern Athletic Conference schedule began at home. The Golden Lions weren’t able to keep it going on the road.

Alcorn State shot 53.7 percent the field and forced 19 UAPB turnovers in a victory over the Golden Lions on Monday night at Davey L. Whitney Complex in Lorman, Miss.

The loss for the Golden Lions (4-15, 3-2) came two days after a loss at Southern, which followed three consecutive SWAC victories on their home court. UAPB shot 39.3 percent and was outrebounded 44-27 by Alcorn State (6-11, 3-3), which rebounded from a loss to Mississippi Valley State on Saturday. Trent Steen had 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting to lead UAPB, and Deshon Bayless scored 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting off the bench. But the rest of UAPB was just 10 of 18 from the field, and the Golden Lions were 3 of 18 from three-point range.

The Golden Lions didn’t trail for more than eight minutes to start the game, but a 9-0 run by the Braves put them up 16-11 nine minutes into the game and they didn’t trail again. Alcorn State led 38-29 at halftime, 58-45 nine minutes into the second half and 72-57 with three minutes left.

Reginal Johnson led Alcorn State with 16 points off the bench.

WOMEN

ALCORN STATE 70,

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 48

Alcorn State scored the first 11 points and didn’t look back in handing Arkansas-Pine Bluff its second consecutive loss Monday night at Lorman, Miss. UAPB didn’t make a basket until more than seven minutes into the game, trailed 16-3 at one point and 20-9 at the end of the first quarter.

UAPB (4-12, 1-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference) was held to 31.1 percent shooting and committed 23 turnovers. Niya Head scored 13 points off the bench to lead the Lady Lions.

Alcorn State (4-13, 4-2) scored 24 points off turnovers and 26 second-chance points off 23 offensive rebounds.

Henrietta Wells led the Lady Braves with 15 points, while Briana Luton and Tia Sanders each had 13.

Alcorn State led 40-23 at halftime and 55-37 at the end of the third quarter. Its biggest lead was 66-42 with 2:51 remaining in the game.