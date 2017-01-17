Warriors rout Cavaliers

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors certainly looked ready to trade some more blows with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers come June.

The two-time reigning MVP hit five three-pointers and had 20 points while matching his season best with 11 assists in Golden State's 126-91 rout of the defending champs Monday.

Klay Thompson scored 26 points with five three-pointers, and Draymond Green produced his third triple-double of the season with 11 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. He also equaled his career best with five blocks -- and had another dustup with James in the process.

James had 20 points on 6-of-18 shooting and eight rebounds, and he and Green became the talk once more as their relationship turned even more testy.

Kevin Durant added 21 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 blocks for the Warriors in a much-hyped matchup merely weeks after Golden State lost 109-108 in Cleveland on Christmas.

The Warriors squandered a 14-point lead that day in a loss that fueled them going into Monday. They relinquished a 3-1 advantage in the NBA Finals last year, a failure that motivates them to return to the big stage. And the rivals' latest holiday game marked the Cavs' first trip back to Oracle Arena since capturing the title here seven months ago.

Kyrie Irving -- who hit game-winners against Golden State in the past two matchups, including the championship clincher -- scored 17 points on an uncharacteristic day for the Cavs when they committed 15 turnovers to 11 assists.

Cleveland shot just 35.2 percent (31 for 88) overall. Beyond embarrassed, Cavs players made for the tunnel before the final buzzer even sounded.

The latest altercation between Green and James came with 6:55 left in the first half. Golden State led 52-35 when James collided with Green near midcourt, resulting in a flagrant 1 foul on Golden State's emotional All-Star. Green's arm extended across the upper body of James, who went down hard and lay on the court. Green reacted by appearing to mock James for flopping -- and he wasn't the only one to sense some embellishment from LeBron.

"Flagrant 1 on Draymond?? What has happened to my league??" former player-turned-analyst Reggie Miller posted on Twitter.

After a long replay review, a double technical was called on Green and Richard Jefferson.

This tension goes back a while: Green was suspended for Game 5 of last season's NBA Finals after swiping at James' groin the previous game. The absence of Green helped swing the series.

After Curry's pull-up 3 moments before halftime Monday sent his team into the break with a 78-49 lead, the star guard did what looked like a little celebratory breakdancing move on his behind at the sideline.

In other NBA games Monday, Isaiah Thomas scored 17 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter, and the surging Boston Celtics beat the Charlotte Hornets 108-98 in Boston for their ninth victory in 11 games. Kemba Walker scored 24 for the Hornets, who lost their fifth consecutive -- all on the road. ... Dennis Schroder scored 28 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 22 seconds left, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the host New York Knicks 108-107. Carmelo Anthony scored 30 points for the Knicks, who lost for the 11th time in 13 games. ... Bradley Beal scored 25 points, John Wall had 24 and the Washington Wizards rolled to their 12th consecutive home victory, defeating the Portland Trail Blazers 120-101. Damian Lillard led Portland with 22 points. ... Joel Embiid scored 12 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, and the Philadelphia 76ers won for the fourth time in five games, earning a 113-104 victory over the host Milwaukee Bucks. ... Jeff Teague had 16 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, helping the Indiana Pacers win for the fifth time in six games, 98-95 over the New Orleans Pelicans in Indianapolis. ... Nikola Jokic scored a career-high 30 points, Emmanuel Mudiay dished out a career-best 13 assists and the Denver Nuggets followed their "home" victory in London with another victory at the Pepsi Center, topping the Orlando Magic 125-112. ... Joe Johnson (Little Rock Central, Arkansas Razorbacks) scored 10 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter, including the go-ahead three-pointer with 49.8 seconds to play, and the Utah Jazz made it seven in a row over the Phoenix Suns, winning 106-101 in Phoenix.

Sports on 01/17/2017