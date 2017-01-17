Washington County judge hires two more to top positions

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County Judge Joseph Wood has hired two more people to fill top positions.

Carl Gales is Wood's chief of staff. Former Justice of the Peace Sharon Lloyd is the grants administrator, County Attorney Brian Lester said.

Lloyd, a middle-school teacher, ran unsuccessfully as a Republican for state senate last year. Her husband, Roddy Lloyd, won her seat on the Quorum Court in November. He also is a Republican.

Gales has a background in bridge and road construction and served on a committee in 2015 to determine how the county built two flawed bridges.

Hiring Lloyd and Gales fills all positions open since Wood took office Jan. 1.

Wood chose not to rehire County Attorney Steve Zega, Grants Administrator and Public Utilities Coordinator Renee Biby, Planning Director Juliet Richey and Veterans Service Officer Wayne Haines. Two longtime employees -- Ron Wood, building maintenance supervisor, and Karen Beeks, executive assistant to the county judge -- decided to retire instead of working for Wood.

The other new employees are Lester; Josh Medina, veterans service officer; Jim Kimbrough, planning director; Dwight Gonzales, building maintenance supervisor; and Julie Harris, executive assistant to the county judge.

Wood did not return messages left on his cellphone Friday and Monday.

Wood said previously he chose to hire people he thinks will improve county services.

Lester said Friday the county does not have resumes or any form of documentation about the professional backgrounds of the new hires.

Employees referred questions to Lester or Wood.

Justices of the peace have said Wood has the right to hire new employees.

"I am sad to see some of those folks gone," said Justice of the Peace Harvey Bowman in an email message. "Many were good friends, but the judge won and has his right to choose his team."

Bowman, a Republican, represents north-central Washington County.

Justice of the Peace Eva Madison, a Democrat representing northeastern Fayetteville, said she has concerns about whether some of the new employees have backgrounds that match job descriptions mandated by the Quorum Court. She also questioned the hiring process.

"If you are not going to hire internal, like to promote someone, there are strict requirements for how you have to fill that position," Madison said.

Violating the county's procedures for hiring employees is punishable by a $250 fine, according to a county code.

Lester said previously Wood consulted with a lawyer connected to the Arkansas Counties Association to make sure no rules were broken.

Lester has been a member of the Davis Law Firm since 2015, according to online information. He practices criminal and civil law.

Kimbrough referred questions to Lester.

Gonzales is a Farmington pastor at Unity Missionary Baptist Church, according to a social media account. He listed skills such as leadership, coaching and teaching at Fayetteville Christian School.

Medina owns Oak Express and Bedroom Expressions in Springdale, according to an online social media page for resumes. He lists skills that include time management, sales and public speaking.

Medina worked as a loss prevention and shipping and receiving employee for Wal-Mart Distribution, according to his online resume. Wood also has worked for various divisions of Wal-Mart.

Harris, who also was Wood's campaign manager, said she and her husband own Harris Finishing and are co-owners of New Century Counter Tops and Tile, according to the National Federation of Republican Women website. She is secretary for the political organization.

Madison said her other concern is whether Lloyd's employment might conflict with state law that states elected officials are not supposed to have an interest in the county. Lloyd's husband represents western Springdale.

Despite some concerns, Madison said she is pleased Wood chose Gales as his chief of staff.

Gales was on a committee in 2015 with Madison and Assessor Russell Hill that looked into how the county Road Department built two flawed bridges. Gales was a volunteer technical adviser.

Gales has a business registered with the Cherokee Nation's Tribal Employment Rights Office called KAS Gales Co. The company has technicians, operators and engineers who work in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Nevada, according to the company website.

Wood's office filed an executive order Friday with the County Clerk showing Gales as the judge's representative to authorize and approve the disbursement of appropriated county funds. Gales confirmed Friday he will start work today.

Gales is easy to work with and knowledgeable about construction, Madison said.

"The help that he is going to give the road department is huge," she said.

