Williams joins 800 club

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Hall of Fame Coach Roy Williams earned his 800th career victory when Isaiah Hicks scored 20 points to lead No. 9 North Carolina to an 85-68 victory over Syracuse on Monday night.

Kennedy Meeks added 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Tar Heels (17-3, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who shot 52 percent and dominated the boards. UNC never trailed after the game’s opening possession, led 42-30 at halftime and then stayed a step ahead of the hot-shooting Orange after the break.

Syracuse (11-8, 3-3) got as close as three early in the second half, but never pushed ahead. The Tar Heels ultimately ran off a 7-0 flurry in the final 5 minutes to stretch the lead back out to 15 points.

Tyler Lydon scored 26 points for the Orange.

NO. 1 VILLANOVA 76,

SETON HALL 46

VILLANOVA, Pa. — Kris Jenkins scored 16 points and Jalen Brunson added 13 to lead No. 1 Villanova to a victory over Seton Hall on Monday night.

The Wildcats (18-1, 6-1 Big East) looked every bit like a team that could win back-to-back national championships in their first game at No. 1 in the AP top 25 poll following a one-week hiatus.

Desi Rodriguez scored 15 points for Seton Hall (12-6, 2-4), which shot 29 percent from the field and committed 16 turnovers.

NO. 2 KANSAS 76,

IOWA STATE 72

AMES, Iowa — No. 2 Kansas passed its biggest Big 12 road test of the season, winning in a gym where losing was threatening to become a trend.

Frank Mason III had 16 points, Landen Lucas scored 14 points and the Jayhawks held off Iowa State for their 17th consecutive victory.

Svi Mykhailiuk added 13 points for the Jayhawks (17-1, 6-0 Big 12), who snapped a two-game skid in Ames and opened 6-0 in the Big 12 for the 10th time. Monte Morris scored 23 points with 7 rebounds and 7 assists for the Cyclones (11-6, 3-3).

NO. 7 CREIGHTON 72,

NO. 22 XAVIER 67

CINCINNATI — Seventh-ranked Creighton overcame a knee injury to star point guard Maurice Watson Jr. to beat No. 22 Xavier.

Creighton (18-1, 5-1 Big East) scored the final six points after Xavier (13-5, 3-3) pulled ahead 67-66. The Bluejays are off to the best start in school history. Watson tops the nation with 8.8 assists per game. He hurt his left knee when he hit the court hard after a layup in the first half and spent the second half on crutches.

NO. 13 BUTLER 88,

MARQUETTE 80

INDIANAPOLIS — Kelan Martin scored 22 points and No. 13 Butler rallied from an 18-point deficit early in the second half.

The Bulldogs (16-3, 5-2 Big East) put up 63 points after the break without a turnover.

Markus Howard had 26 points for Marquette (12-6, 3-3).

Sports on 01/17/2017