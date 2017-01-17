BASEBALL

Cubs visit White House

President Barack Obama celebrated the World Series champion Chicago Cubs on Monday and spoke about the power sports has to unite people. “Throughout our history, sports has had this power to bring us together even when the country is divided,” Obama said at a White House ceremony for his hometown team. “Sports has changed attitudes and culture in ways that seem subtle but that ultimately made us think differently about ourselves. It is a game and celebration,” he said, and noted that “there’s a direct line between Jackie Robinson and me standing here.” Robinson, a second baseman for the Brooklyn Dodgers, broke Major League Baseball’s color line to become its first black player. Obama has a home in Chicago, but is a longtime White Sox fan. He rooted for the Cubs after the Sox failed to reach the playoffs. His wife, first lady Michelle Obama, however, is a lifelong Cubs fan. She greeted Cubs players before the ceremony, which Obama noted was her first appearance at any of the roughly 50 events he has hosted for championship college and professional sports teams. The Cubs gave Obama two baseball jerseys — home and away — with the number 44, among other gifts. Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo also wears the number, and Obama referred to Rizzo as “my fellow 44.” Obama is the nation’s 44th president. Obama said it will be hard for him to wear the jersey, but told the Cubs: “Do know that among Sox fans I am the Cubs’ No. 1 fan.” Hours after the Cubs won the series in November, Obama asked the team on Twitter if it wanted to visit the White House before his term ends Friday. The World Series title was the first for the Cubs since 1908, and they won it by defeating the Cleveland Indians in seven games. Not all of the Cubs were able to attend, but Hall of Famers Ryne Sandberg, Billy Williams and Ferguson Jenkins were included in the traveling party. Former Cubs Aroldis Chapman (signed with New York Yankees) and Dexter Fowler (signed with St. Louis Cardinals) also made the trip.

Duffy receives extension

The Kansas City Royals announced a $65 million, five-year contract with the left-hander Danny Duffy on Monday, ensuring he will remain with the team through the 2021 season. Duffy was eligible for arbitration and could have become a free agent after the upcoming season. Instead, he will earn $5 million this year before a bump to $14 million in 2018. He will make $15.25 million each in 2019 and 2020 and $15.5 million in the final year of the deal. The 27-year-old left-hander emerged from the bullpen to set career highs in victories, starts and innings pitched while going 12-3 last year. Kansas City was 17-9 in his 26 starts. Duffy won 10 consecutive decisions from June 11 to August 21, one shy of the franchise record shared by Rich Gale and Paul Splittorf. He also set a franchise record with 16 strikeouts against Tampa Bay on Aug. 1, and he hasn’t lost at Kauffman Stadium in his last 15 starts. Perhaps most importantly, his new contract takes one more star out of free-agency limbo. All-Star first baseman Eric Hosmer, who agreed to a $12.25 million deal to avoid arbitration last week, can become a free agent next year. So can outfielder Lorenzo Cain, third baseman Mike Moustakas and shortstop Alcides Escobar — all former All-Stars — and veteran left-hander Jason Vargas.

Phillies sign Saunders

Outfielder Michael Saunders and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed on a $9 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because the Phillies had not announced the agreement. Saunders’ deal was first reported by MLB.com. MLB Network reported Saunders has an option for 2018 worth $11 million with escalators that can make it reach $14 million, and the deal includes a $1 million buyout. A 2016 AL All-Star with Toronto, Saunders, 30, hit a career-best 24 home runs and batted.253 with 57 RBI last season. Saunders is projected to start in right field.

TENNIS

Federer, Wawrinka advance

Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka managed a Swiss sweep Monday as the pair were tested in opening-round matches at the Australian Open. Federer, playing his first match since taking six months off to heal a knee injury, showed no lack of form as he overcame fellow 35-year-old Jurgen Melzer, a qualifier, 7-5, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2. Fourth seed Wawrinka needed almost 3 1/2 hours to advance over Slovak Martin Klizan 4-6, 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4. Andy Murray held off an inspired Illya Marchenko 7-5, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2. Murray lined up a second-round match with Russian qualifier Andrey Rublev. Fifth seed Kei Nishikori had another long test, defeating Andrey Kuznetsov 5-7, 6-1, 6-4, 6-7 (6-8), 6-2. It was the same story for Croatian seventh seed Marin Cilic, who overcame Pole Jerzy Janowicz in a big-hitting battle 4-6, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3. Czech 10th seed Tomas Berdych had it easy in less than half a hour as Italian qualifier Luca Vanni quit trailing 6-4. In women’s play, Angelique Kerber found herself in a deciding set, but emerged to win over Lesia Tsurenko 6-2, 5-7, 6-2. Simona Halep became the first major upset victim just hours after the start when the Romanian fourth seed lost to American Shelby Rogers 6-3 6-1. Venus Williams, seeded 13th at age 36, started with a victory over Kateryna Kozlova 7-6 (7-5), 7-5, while Coco Vandeweghe knocked out Italian 15th seed Roberta Vinci 6-1, 7-6 (7-3).

FOOTBALL

Cal hires Baldwin as OC

Eastern Washington Coach Beau Baldwin is leaving the FCS powerhouse to become the offensive coordinator at California under new coach Justin Wilcox. Baldwin announced his decision on Monday, leaving the school where he won five Big Sky Conference titles, reached the FCS semifinals four times and won a national championship in 2010. Baldwin was 85-32 in nine seasons in charge of the Eagles’ program. The Eagles defeated Central Arkansas and Richmond in the FCS playoffs in December before losing to Youngstown State in the semifinals. Baldwin had conversations in the past with FBS schools about head coaching positions, most notably Oregon State two years ago and Nevada this offseason. Baldwin said he believed the coaching carousel was done for the year until he had initial conversations late last week about joining Wilcox’s staff. Eastern Washington Athletic Director Bill Chaves said assistants Aaron Best and Jeff Schmedding will serve as co-interim coaches while a search is conducted.

GOLF

McIlroy withdraws

Rory McIlroy has withdrawn from the Abu Dhabi Championship this week because of a rib injury. The European Tour released a statement on Monday saying the second-ranked McIlroy underwent tests after he was injured during the SA Open and they revealed a stress fracture. McIlroy said it was “bitterly disappointing” and “really quite annoying” to miss the tournament, which has the best field of the season on the European Tour. He said “in situations like this, you simply have to listen to the experts.” The Northern Irishman played with the injury for the final three rounds in Johannesburg, where he lost in a playoff to Graeme Storm. The Abu Dhabi Championship starts on Thursday.