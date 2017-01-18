2 go into open door, steal school laptops

Burglars gained access to a Little Rock charter school through a door left open by a cleaning crew, allowing them to steal several laptops, police said.

The thieves entered through lower-level glass doors of LISA Academy, 21 Corporate Hill Drive, that had been propped open by a maintenance worker getting a garbage bag from upstairs, surveillance video showed.

Once inside around 11:40 p.m. Monday, the two burglars went directly to the school's gymnasium where computers were stored, authorities said.

Police said the robbers used a military-style duffel bag and a box to take several laptops, walking out of the glass doors and into some woods before returning to the building for more computers.

The worker who left the door open, unaware that the thieves had entered, later took trash outside before closing the door and returning to clean the school's upstairs area, authorities said.

The burglars' presence in the building went unnoticed until one of them walked out of a rear door with a box of laptops more than 20 minutes later as maintenance workers were smoking, the report states.

One of the employees asked the burglar if he needed any help, prompting the thief to put the box down and run back inside the school, authorities noted.

The thieves were described as black, wearing all-black clothing, and each about 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 180 pounds. One wore a white and green bandanna, while the second wore a white mask resembling the one worn in the Scream movie franchise, police said.

Officers found four laptops still in boxes behind a hill on the building's south side. Nine laptops were missing from school inventory, Muammer Guven, LISA Academy's information and technology director, told police.

LR gunshot victim faces theft charge

A Little Rock man was shot in the leg Monday and then arrested on a theft charge, police said.

According to a Little Rock police report, Keivonte Winston, 19, told officers he was walking to a vehicle in the 3000 block of South Gaines Street around 4 p.m. Monday when a person drove up in a gray Mustang and shot him in the leg. The report identified the shooting suspect as Jvoriee Jashun Howard, 22.

When police arrived at the hospital, officers searched the vehicle used to transport Winston there. Inside, they found a gun reported stolen from Saline County, the report said.

Two others in the car said the weapon belonged to Winston, police said. He was arrested on a charge of felony theft by receiving.

A Little Rock woman's house also was hit by the gunfire, police said. A bullet reportedly struck the glass in her front door, shattering it.

No one had been arrested in the shooting.

Starbucks burglars make off with files

Disciplinary files were stolen early Monday in a burglary at a downtown Little Rock Starbucks, police said.

The Little Rock police were called to 917 Broadway at 4:34 a.m., according to a report.

Police said the burglary happened between 10:30 p.m. Sunday and 4:34 a.m. Monday. The coffee shop's alarm did not go off during the burglary.

Responding officers reported that after they arrived, they noticed a glass door on the store's south side was shattered.

The coffee shop's managers told police that the only item missing appeared to be a black lock box containing the personnel files. Business cabinets also had been "rifled through," authorities said.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made.

Metro on 01/18/2017