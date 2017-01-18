$20,000 reward now offered in slaying of man outside Little Rock detail shop

A $20,000 reward is now being offered for information in the November slaying of a man outside a downtown Little Rock detail shop.

In a statement Wednesday, the Little Rock Police Department said half of the money was collected from private individuals and the other half from the city of Little Rock.

The reward seeks information in the killing of Harvel "Todd" Sieber, 47, who police say was fatally shot Nov. 15 by an unidentified woman while protecting a friend at Hines Detail, 815 E. Capitol Ave.

Sieber exited his vehicle and tried to return fire when the woman walked up to the detail shop, pulled out gun and began shooting, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

He was struck in the abdomen and later died at UAMS Medical Center.

Sieber's friend, 75-year-old Mitchell Hines, was shot in the leg by the shooter, described as a black woman between the ages of 25 and 35.

Anyone with information regarding Sieber's death is asked to call the Little Rock Police Department at (501) 371-4636 or (501) 340-8477.