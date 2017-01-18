Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, January 18, 2017, 3:36 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

$20,000 reward now offered in slaying of man outside Little Rock detail shop

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 2:41 p.m.

two-people-were-shot-tuesday-afternoon-at-815-e-capitol-ave-police-said

PHOTO BY BRANDON RIDDLE

Two people were shot Tuesday afternoon at 815 E. Capitol Ave., police said.


INTERACTIVE MAP: 2016 homicides

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A $20,000 reward is now being offered for information in the November slaying of a man outside a downtown Little Rock detail shop.

In a statement Wednesday, the Little Rock Police Department said half of the money was collected from private individuals and the other half from the city of Little Rock.

The reward seeks information in the killing of Harvel "Todd" Sieber, 47, who police say was fatally shot Nov. 15 by an unidentified woman while protecting a friend at Hines Detail, 815 E. Capitol Ave.

Sieber exited his vehicle and tried to return fire when the woman walked up to the detail shop, pulled out gun and began shooting, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

He was struck in the abdomen and later died at UAMS Medical Center.

Sieber's friend, 75-year-old Mitchell Hines, was shot in the leg by the shooter, described as a black woman between the ages of 25 and 35.

Anyone with information regarding Sieber's death is asked to call the Little Rock Police Department at (501) 371-4636 or (501) 340-8477.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: $20,000 reward now offered in slaying of man outside Little Rock detail shop

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online