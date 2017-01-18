$800,000 added to funds for governor

Gov. Asa Hutchinson raised more than $800,000 at his first re-election campaign fundraiser Jan. 5 at the Capital Hotel in Little Rock, Hutchinson's chief political strategist Jon Gilmore said Tuesday.

In campaign finance reports filed with the secretary of state's office Tuesday, Hutchinson reported raising $281,200 in contributions in the last quarter. The reports reflect "only contributions up to [Dec. 31], whereas a majority of the event contributions came in the week before and day of the event," Gilmore said, referring to the Jan. 5 fundraiser.

Campaign finance reports also were filed by people with interest in other statewide offices.

For the 2018 primary, Hutchinson reported raising $224,000 in contributions and spending $19,532.80, leaving $204,467.20 in the bank as of Dec. 31. For the 2018 general election, he reported raising $57,200 in contributions and spending nothing, leaving $57,200 in the bank as of Dec. 31.

Hutchinson hasn't yet formally announced his bid for a second four-year term as governor.

"There is not a timeline on formal announcement, yet. The governor continues to remain focused on the [regular legislative] session and the business of the state and that comes first," said Gilmore, a former deputy chief of staff for the governor and Hutchinson's 2014 campaign manager.

No Democrats or Republicans have signaled their interest yet in challenging Hutchinson for governor in the 2018 election. The governor's salary is $141,000 a year.

Hutchinson has served as governor since Jan. 13, 2005. He succeeded Democratic Gov. Mike Beebe of Searcy, who served as the state's chief executive officer from 2007-15 after defeating Hutchinson in 2006.

In the 2014 general election, Hutchinson defeated a former Democratic 4th District congressman, Mike Ross of Little Rock, Libertarian candidate Frank Gilbert of Tull and Green Party candidate Joshua Drake of Hot Springs. In the 2014 primary, Hutchinson beat Curtis Coleman of Little Rock, founding chief executive officer of Safe Foods Corp.

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin last week reported raising $191,500 in contributions last quarter for his 2018 re-election campaign.

For the 2018 primary, the Republican from Little Rock reported raising $155,500 in contributions and spending $19,315.30 in the past quarter. That increased the total amount of contributions that he has received to $196,150 and his total expenses to $30,279.07 so far for the primary. He reported $165,970.93 in the bank as of Dec. 31.

For the 2018 general election, Griffin reported raising $36,000 in contributions and spending nothing last quarter. So far for the general election, he has reported raising $49,500 in contributions and spending nothing, leaving $49,500 in the bank as of Dec. 31.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, a Republican from Maumelle, reported that she raised $22,700 in contributions and spent $6,491.81 last quarter for the 2018 primary.

So far for the 2018 primary, she has reported raising $94,550 in total contributions, earning $20.75 in interest, and spending $6,491.81. She reported $88,078.94 in the bank as of Dec. 31.

SECRETARY OF STATE

Secretary of State candidate John Thurston, a Republican from Little Rock who is the state land commissioner, reported that he transferred $14,925.82 from his carryover account from his land commissioner campaign and spent $419.62 last quarter. He reported $14,056.20 cash on hand as of Dec. 31.

Thurston has served as land commissioner since 2011 and is barred from seeking re-election under the state constitution's term limits provision. Secretary of State Mark Martin, a Republican from Prairie Grove, has served as secretary of state since 2011 and also is barred from seeking re-election because of term limits.

AUDITOR

Auditor Andrea Lea, a Republican from Russellville, reported a $5,498.19 balance left over from her 2014 campaign for auditor; she didn't raise or spend any money last quarter. Lea hasn't decided yet whether to run for re-election or to run for secretary of state, said Lea spokesman Skot Covert.

LAND COMMISSIONER

Land commissioner candidate Tommy Land, a Republican from Heber Springs, reported raising $6,010 in contributions, lending his campaign $2,700 and spending nothing last quarter and in total. He reported $8,710 in the bank as of Dec. 31.

TREASURER

Treasurer Dennis Milligan reported raising $1,200 and paying $1,200 to himself last quarter to reduce his 2014 campaign's debt to himself to $40,299.98.

Milligan, a Republican from Benton, has yet to formally announce whether he's seeking re-election in 2018.

