Authorities: Arkansas woman arrested after tying up, threatening to kill her mother

An Arkansas woman accused of tying up her mother and threatening to kill her was arrested Tuesday morning, the Hot Springs Sentinel Record reported.

Angela Michelle Shores, 25, of Hot Springs Village faces charges of second-degree domestic battery, second-degree false imprisonment and second-degree interference with emergency communications, records show.

Authorities said that Shores locked her mother inside her room and struck her with a flashlight while sitting on her chest early Tuesday morning, the paper reported. Then Shores allegedly bound her mother's hands with a belt, drove her to Little Blakely Camp, a trail system in Hot Springs, and threatened to kill her when she tried to escape, the paper reported.

When the vehicle stopped and Shores got out, the mother was able to drive away and contact the authorities, police said.

The victim had bruising on her face, arms, chest and ribs, and she was taken to a local hospital for treatment, the paper reported.

Shores was apprehended by sheriff's deputies and booked into Garland County jail around 7:30 a.m. She pleaded not guilty Wednesday to all three charges, court records show.

She is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond, and a court date is scheduled for March 17.