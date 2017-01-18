Bryant survives Southside

FORT SMITH -- Fort Smith Southside took two 3-point shots in the final 17 seconds to try to tie the game, settling for a putback layup, and Bryant hung on for a 47-46 7A-Central victory at Southside Gym Tuesday night.

The Mavericks (5-10, 0-3) eventually scored on the final possession, but a rebound basket by Alex Keller with 1.8 seconds left was not enough. Bryant never inbounded the ball as time ran out. Southside did not have a timeout to stop the clock.

"I thought we handled that situation well," Bryant Coach Mike Abrahamson said of the final seconds. "We didn't foul and we did not try to inbound the ball."

The Hornets (13-3, 2-1) led 42-31 with 5:40 left in the game, but the Mavericks chipped away, drawing within 43-42 on a Keller basket with 1:13 left.

Romen Martin made four free throws in the final 34 seconds to keep Bryant on top.

"You have to give Southside credit because they played so well," Abrahamson said. "Anything we didn't do well it was because of them."

Martin led Bryant with 13 points. Zion Releford's 13 points led Southside.

The Hornets built a 15-7 lead, but Southside outscored Bryant 10-0 to take a 17-15 lead. Bryant, though, outscored Southside 9-4 to finish the half to take a 27-23 halftime lead.

BRYANT (47)

Martin 3 5-5 13, Turner 1 2-2 5, Allen 4 0-0 9, Chumley 2 0-0 5, Cowart 0 0-1 0, Canada 1 1-2 4, Moody 1 0-2 2, Steen 1 0-0 2, Washington 2 3-4 7. Totals 15 11-16 47.

FS SOUTHSIDE (46)

Gatewood 3 1-2 7, Moore 2 2-2 7, Solomon 2 0-0 4, Hamilton 0 0-2 0, Releford 4 4-6 13, Smith 3 0-0 7, Keller 3 2-2 8. Totals 17 9-14 46.

Bryant (13-3) 15 12 9 11 -- 47

FS Southside (5-10) 9 14 3 19 -- 46

Three-Point Goals -- Bryant 6 (Martin 2, Allen Turner, Chumley, Canada), FS Southside 4 (Moore, Releford, Smith). Team fouls -- Bryant 16, FS Southside 15.

GIRLS

FS SOUTHSIDE 38, BRYANT 34

The Mavericks (6-9, 2-1) held on despite a five-point fourth-quarter against the Lady Hornets (3-12, 0-3). Hannah Rainwater's threee-point jumper at the end of the third quarter gave Southside the lead for good at 33-30. Kelly Carson scored 10 to lead the Mavericks. Mary Catherine Selig's 10 points paced the Lady Hornets.

