Business news in brief

Saudis ready to bid solar, wind project

Saudi Arabia will start soliciting bids in the next few weeks for the first phase of a $30 billion to $50 billion renewable-energy program, Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said.

OPEC's biggest oil producer plans to generate close to 10 gigawatts from renewables, primarily solar and wind power, by 2023, he said at an energy conference in Abu Dhabi. The first tender will be for 400 megawatts of wind capacity and 300 megawatts of solar. It will cost about $700 million, according to Roberto de Diego Arozamena, chief executive officer of Saudi power developer Abdul Latif Jameel Energy, which plans to bid for the contract.

Saudi Arabia plans by 2030 to produce 70 percent of its power from natural gas and 30 percent from renewables and other sources, Al-Falih said Monday.

The kingdom is among crude exporters struggling with budget deficits after oil prices languished for two years at about $50 a barrel. Building more solar plants and developing a nuclear-power industry is part of a broader plan that Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced in April to diversify the economy; crude oil sales are the main source of government income.

-- Bloomberg News

General Mills invests in kale-chip maker

General Mills Inc., facing sluggish sales as consumers seek less processed products, is turning to a foodie favorite to help snap a slump in the U.S. packaged food industry.

The maker of Cheerios and Progresso soup, which has seen sales fall in 12 of the last 13 quarters, is leading a $6 million funding round for Rhythm Superfoods, an Austin, Texas-based startup best known for its kale chips. It's the latest investment from General Mills 301 Inc., the venture fund it started in 2015 to put money into food startups capitalizing on the shift in eating trends.

Rhythm Superfoods surpassed $10 million in sales last year and should top $20 million this year, according to co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Scott Jensen. The company hit the market with kale chips in 2010 and has since expanded into snacks made from broccoli and beets. Rhythm has its products in about 8,000 stores, including Whole Foods stores across the U.S and about 8,000 Starbucks locations. The company should be profitable by 2018, Jensen said, declining to provide a valuation.

-- Bloomberg News

N.Y. manufacturing expands in January

WASHINGTON -- Manufacturing in New York state expanded in January for the third-straight month, as new orders and shipments grew.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York says its manufacturing index slipped to 6.5 in January from 7.6 the previous month. Any reading above zero indicates expansion. A gauge of hiring improved but still shows that factories are cutting jobs. And prices paid for raw materials jumped to the highest level since 2014.

The report adds to evidence that manufacturing in the state is growing modestly, but not fast enough to spur any hiring. The dollar has risen in value since the election, cramping exports of factory goods. Still, manufacturing firms in the state are optimistic: A measure of expected business conditions in six months nearly matched December's five-year high.

-- The Associated Press

Delta Air Lines widens diversity training

Delta Air Lines will begin diversity training for all of its flight crews after at least two widely publicized incidents in which passengers said they were discriminated against or treated uncivilly on its flights.

Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian banned a passenger for life in November after the man was videotaped yelling in support of Donald Trump. A few weeks earlier, the carrier had apologized to a black doctor who volunteered to help a sick passenger and was rebuffed by a flight attendant.

"Their brand reputation is critical, and you don't want that reputation to be damaged," said Jason Wingard, dean of Columbia University's School of Professional Studies and a consultant on diversity issues. Success for consumer-facing companies such as airlines is "tied to customer loyalty and emotions."

The Atlanta-based airline is last among the four largest U.S. carriers to require such training, which it made mandatory for executives last year and will start for 23,000 flight attendants in the second quarter.

Tensions between passengers or between passengers and crew have been on the rise. On Friday, the U.S. Department of Transportation issued new guidelines for airline personnel on nondiscrimination, including sample scenarios outlining their legal obligation not to discriminate based on race, sex, religion or national origin. It also issued a document for passengers, explaining their rights.

-- Bloomberg News

Rolls-Royce: $817M to end bribe probes

LONDON -- Rolls-Royce, the maker of jet engines and other power systems, said Monday that it had agreed to pay $817 million to resolve several long-running bribery and corruption inquiries.

The company said that it had reached so-called deferred prosecution agreements with the Serious Fraud Office of Britain, as well as the U.S. Department of Justice. It also reached a leniency agreement with the Ministerio Publico Federal of Brazil.

The agreements relate to several inquiries into potential bribery and corruption involving intermediaries in a number of overseas markets, Rolls-Royce said. "Rolls-Royce has cooperated fully with the authorities and will continue to do so," the company said in a news release.

The Serious Fraud Office first approached Rolls-Royce in 2012, with the regulator beginning a formal inquiry in 2013. Rolls-Royce said at the time that it had been asked by the Serious Fraud Office about "allegations of malpractice in Indonesia and China" and said that its own inquiry had identified "matters of concern in these and in other overseas markets."

The company said it would provide more details about the finalized agreements at the appropriate time. The Serious Fraud Office confirmed on Monday that it had reached a deferred prosecution agreement with the Rolls-Royce, but it was subject to judicial approval.

-- The New York Times

