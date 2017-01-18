The calendar of public events of the 91st General Assembly for today, the 10th day of the 2017 regular session.

COMMITTEES

8 a.m. Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review and Review subcommittees of the Joint Budget Committee, Room B, Multi-Agency Complex. 9 a . m . Jo i n t B u d ge t Co m m i tte e, Ro o m A , Multi-Agency Complex.

10 a.m. Senate Education Committee, Room 207.

10 a.m. Senate Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee, Room 272.

10 a.m. Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee, Old Supreme Court chamber.

10 a.m. House Aging, Children and Youth, Legislative & Military Affairs Committee, Room 130.

10 a.m. House Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development Committee, Room 138.

10 a.m. House City, County and Local Affairs Committee, Room B, Multi-Agency Complex.

10 a.m. House Insurance and Commerce Committee, Room 149.

10 a.m. House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee, Room 151.

SENATE

1 p.m. Senate convenes.

HOUSE

1:30 p.m. House convenes.