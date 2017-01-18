Cancun shots kill 4 at prosecutors' office

CANCUN, Mexico -- Gunmen attacked the state prosecutors' office in this Caribbean resort city Tuesday, and authorities said four people were killed, just a day after a shooting at a music festival in a nearby town left three foreigners and two Mexicans dead.

The governor of Quintana Roo state, Carlos Joaquin, said three attackers and one police officer died in Tuesday's shooting. He said five suspected attackers were taken into custody. He urged calm, saying the federal government was sending more security forces to the region.

A witness said the gunmen who attacked the prosecutors' office also threw two explosive devices at a perimeter wall.

The U.S. Consulate in Merida issued an alert about the attacks in Cancun and urged U.S. citizens to take care and "to follow local authorities' warnings and directives and consult with their hotels before leaving the premises."

