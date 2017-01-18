Chinese eatery in Little Rock's Riverdale neighborhood burglarized, police say

More than $1,000 was stolen in an overnight burglary earlier this week at a Chinese eatery in Little Rock’s Riverdale neighborhood, authorities say.

Employees at Chi’s Asian Cafe, 3421 Old Cantrell Road, arrived to work Tuesday to find that the front glass door of the restaurant had been shattered, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The north side front door to the patio area was also shattered, responding officers said.

An alarm activated upon entry into the building around 10:05 a.m. Tuesday but did not engage at the time of the burglary, police said. The burglary reportedly happened between midnight Monday and early Tuesday.

The burglar took the eatery's cash register from behind the bar counter as well as four deposit bags nearby, the report noted. The amount of cash in those bags was not disclosed.

A physical description of the burglar was not immediately available. No arrests had been made at the time of the report.