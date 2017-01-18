Death toll in Mali suicide blast rises to more than 50

GAO, Mali — A suicide bomber in an explosives-laden vehicle attacked a camp in northern Mali on Wednesday, killing more than 50 people and wounding more than 100 soldiers and former fighters now trying to stabilize the region.

While there was no immediate claim of responsibility, suspicion quickly fell on the Islamic extremist groups operating in the area that oppose the 2015 peace agreement that brought the parties together.

The attack marks a significant setback for efforts to achieve peace in the long-tumultuous region. The U.N. Security Council was expected to discuss Mali on Wednesday.

The morning blast hit the Joint Operational Mechanism base in the city of Gao, home to Malian soldiers and hundreds of former fighters who had signed the peace agreement with the government.

Dismembered bodies could still be seen two hours after the blast.

A Malian military official, Col. Mohamed Ould, put the death toll at more than 50, with more than 100 others wounded. A government statement later said 47 had been killed, including five attackers, and called the toll provisional.

Dr. Sadou Maiga at Gao's hospital told The Associated Press that all other hospital activities have ceased with dozens of wounded victims arriving.

"Some have died from their wounds, and others are in a very grave state," he said. "At this point, it's not the toll of dead and injured that interests me, it's saving who I can."

Witnesses said the car bearing explosives breached the camp at around 9 a.m. local time, just as hundreds of fighters were gathering for a meeting.

The suicide bomber "succeeded in tricking soldiers' vigilance" and penetrated the camp, said an army spokesman, Col. Diarran Kone.

