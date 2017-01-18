District fires Arkansas choir teacher accused of sending sexually explicit texts to student

A northeast Arkansas choir teacher accused of sending “improper text messages” to a student has been terminated, according to the district’s attorney.

In a document dated Dec. 16 that was obtained Wednesday through the Freedom of Information Act, the Trumann School District outlined a recommendation for Canon Hoover’s firing.

Hoover, 28, was arrested in December on charges of computer child pornography and sexual indecency with a child, according to the Trumann Police Department.

It was not immediately clear Wednesday evening whether formal charges were pending against Hoover.

The district's letter to Hoover, who was placed on administrative leave during an investigation, accused the music instructor of repeatedly sending text messages that contained sexually explicit language to a student.

At times, the messages included descriptions of the sexual acts Hoover wanted performed, the district’s superintendent, Myra Graham, wrote in her recommendation.

“After you were placed on administrative leave, you instructed the student to delete all of your text messages,” Graham told Hoover.

Graham added that the teacher failed to maintain a professional relationship with the student and acted in a way that adversely reflected the district.

Attorney Donn Mixon of Jonesboro law firm Mixon & Worsham PLC said that though Hoover responded to Graham's letter, his response did not specifically reference a resignation or a request for a hearing within an allotted 30-day window.

On Monday, the Trumann School Board met, heard the recommendation and terminated Hoover’s contract, Mixon said.

Hoover apologized in an undated response, seeking forgiveness and counseling for his “selfish actions.”

“My actions do not represent how a professional should act," Hoover wrote. “I take full responsibility for my actions and [am] ready to take on any consequences for my mistake.”