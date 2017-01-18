Rogers Daisy plant to expand as joint headquarters with Gamo Outdoor USA

The Daisy plant in Rogers will be expanded and become the U.S. headquarters for Gamo Outdoor USA and Daisy, Keith Higginbotham, president of the companies, announced Wednesday in Las Vegas.

The combined companies will create about 25 new jobs through the expansion over the next two years. Daisy currently has 65 employees with 20 seasonal workers at the Rogers facility at 308 W. Stribling Drive, according to a press release from the company.

Higginbotham, along with Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, made the announcement at the Shooting Hunting Outdoor Trade (SHOT) Show in Las Vegas.

"This relocation, consolidation and expansion is a positive move for our family of outdoor sports companies," Higginbotham said in the press release. “Having our management team, warehouse and shipping operations under one roof will bring efficiencies to our operation and strengthen our ability to better serve our retail customers and consumers.”

Key management from Gamo Outdoor USA’s former Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., offices will relocate to Rogers as will several warehouse and customer service managers currently working at the Houston, Mo., distribution facility, the company said.

Daisy has been in the airgun business for 130 years and has called Rogers home since 1958. Daisy products are well known in the youth and young adult airgun categories. Gamo is a global provider of high-end adult airguns and accessories that distributes its products in 85 countries.

