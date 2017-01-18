Man operating brothel in Little Rock sentenced to prison for lying to federal authorities

A Little Rock man has been sentenced to 21 months in prison for lying to federal authorities about his ability to work while he operated a brothel out of his home.

Gary Lemond Shorter, 61, pleaded guilty in April to making a false statement to the Social Security Administration, claiming that he was unable to seek employment. He began receiving disability benefits in 2011.

Meanwhile, Shorter managed a strip club and brothel, known as “the Cat House,” out of his home on Wolfe Street in Little Rock, according to a news release.

Entry into “shows” at the brothel required a $10 admission fee, U.S. Attorney Christopher Thyer said. Women inside would engage in sexual acts in exchange for money in a “VIP area.”

Shorter was sentenced Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker in Little Rock. He was also ordered to three years of supervised release, to pay a $500 fine and to pay restitution in the amount of $15,208.