Man operating brothel in Little Rock sentenced to prison for lying to federal authorities
This article was published today at 4:05 p.m.
A Little Rock man has been sentenced to 21 months in prison for lying to federal authorities about his ability to work while he operated a brothel out of his home.
Gary Lemond Shorter, 61, pleaded guilty in April to making a false statement to the Social Security Administration, claiming that he was unable to seek employment. He began receiving disability benefits in 2011.
Meanwhile, Shorter managed a strip club and brothel, known as “the Cat House,” out of his home on Wolfe Street in Little Rock, according to a news release.
Entry into “shows” at the brothel required a $10 admission fee, U.S. Attorney Christopher Thyer said. Women inside would engage in sexual acts in exchange for money in a “VIP area.”
Shorter was sentenced Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker in Little Rock. He was also ordered to three years of supervised release, to pay a $500 fine and to pay restitution in the amount of $15,208.
titleist10 says... January 18, 2017 at 4:35 p.m.
Gov't just gives money away-they don't CK on anything-middle class is paying for these dead beats-they learn how to beat the system & Pass it on to the next generation
( permalink | suggest removal )
TravisBickle says... January 18, 2017 at 4:42 p.m.
Meanwhile I have a 60 y/o white lady friend that had a stroke and back surgery and still can't get disability! She literally can't walk, work, dress herself etc. How can a pimp get disability and run a house of ill repute??!! Something is going on here, what it is ain't exactly clear.
( permalink | suggest removal )
Queen1976 says... January 18, 2017 at 4:44 p.m.
Too many young people on disability that shouldn't be on it! I'm so sick of paying for lazy people that don't want to work!
( permalink | suggest removal )
