More than $500 stolen from North Little Rock VFW post, authorities say

A North Little Rock Veterans of Foreign Wars post was burglarized early Friday by a masked thief, police say.

The North Little Rock Police Department was called at 6:28 a.m. to 6101 Arkansas 161 in reference to a burglary alarm, according to a report.

Responding officers said a trail of paper and other items led them down the hallway of the building and into a back office, where a filing cabinet was found with a damaged key lock lying on the floor.

A VFW representative later arrived and provided surveillance footage of the burglary to police.

That video showed someone entering the building, walking directly to a cash register and pushing a button to open the drawer, authorities noted.

A short time later, the burglar removed one of several keys from the cash register and walked to the back office out of the view of the camera.

The burglar, who wore a black ski mask, black shoes and all-dark clothing, stayed in the room for more than two minutes before leaving the way he came in, police said.

Officers found a tan bag a few feet outside the door that contained $300 in cash.

The representative estimated that the burglar was able to leave with between $500 and $700.