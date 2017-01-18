Kirkpatrick to lead auto-dealers group

Greg Kirkpatrick has replaced Dennis Jungmeyer as president of the Arkansas Automobile Dealers Association.

Jungmeyer retired after serving 38 years in the position. Kirkpatrick spent the past 11 years as executive director of the Arkansas Motor Vehicle Commission and from 2011-14 was president of the National Association of Motor Vehicle Boards and Commissions.

"Following a guy like Dennis is a challenge," Kirkpatrick said. "He's a figure that is difficult to follow. Dennis turned the organization into one of the most respected in the state and set a perfect blueprint that I want to follow as best I can."

The Arkansas Automobile Dealers Association has been representing franchised new car and truck dealers since 1932. There currently are 225 member dealers.

-- Chris Bahn

Truckers call for bill to OK platoon tests

The Arkansas Trucking Association in 2017 will push for legislation that allows for platooning testing, the group's board of directors decided last week.

Platooning refers to two trucks that communicate wirelessly so the truck behind can follow at a very close distance and adjust speeds or brake in tandem with the truck in front. Both trucks still have drivers.

In 2015, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory found that a team of two platooned vehicles can reduce fuel use by up to 6.4 percent.

Shannon Newton, president of the association, said platooning "will only effectively be allowed on the interstate: defined roadways that are divided, with limited access, which is just the interstates in Arkansas. And it will be limited to two vehicles, not a train of trucks."

Other states already have legislation that allows testing. The Arkansas proposal will be limited to commercial vehicles. Carriers would be required to inform law enforcement agencies of when and where testing takes place, Newton said.

-- Emma N. Hurt

Falling 3.38, index closes day at 357.34

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, fell 3.38 to 357.34 Tuesday.

"The major averages closed in negative territory amid increasing uncertainty around President-elect Donald Trump's economic policies," said Bob Williams, senior vice president and managing director of Simmons First Investment Group Inc. in Little Rock.

Total volume for the index was 20.8 million shares.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

