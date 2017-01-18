COWBOYS

Another Pro Bowl

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas linebacker Sean Lee made his second consecutive Pro Bowl as an injury replacement after the team's leading tackler was one of the biggest snubs on the original list.

Lee was named Tuesday to fill in for Carolina's Luke Kuechly, who missed the final six games after sustaining his second concussion in as many years. The Pro Bowl is Jan. 29 in Orlando, Fla.

Lee, 30, was named All-Pro for the first time after a career-high 174 tackles in 15 games. He missed the regular-season finale because the Cowboys had clinched home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs.

Dallas lost to Green Bay 34-31 in the divisional round, clearing the way for Lee's Pro Bowl nod. Last year's Pro Bowl was his first.

49ERS

Last candidate?

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The search for a new San Francisco 49ers coach has narrowed in on Atlanta offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan after the only other candidate remaining pulled out of consideration.

Seattle offensive line coach Tom Cable's agent, Doug Hendickson, tweeted Tuesday that Cable is "re-affirming" his commitment to the Seahawks and thanked the 49ers for their interest.

That follows New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels pulling out on Monday and leaves Shanahan as the only remaining candidate. The Niners can't hire Shanahan until the Falcons' season ends.

Atlanta hosts Green Bay in the NFC championship on Sunday. If the Falcons win, the 49ers could request a second interview with Shanahan during the bye week next week.

BRONCOS

Woods promoted

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Broncos Coach Vance Joseph has promoted secondary coach Joe Woods to defensive coordinator, replacing Wade Phillips, who left for the Los Angeles Rams.

Woods, 46, was in charge of the Broncos' "No Fly Zone" secondary that led the league in pass defense each of the last two years behind All-Pro cornerbacks Aqib Talib and Chris Harris Jr., safeties T.J. Ward and Darian Stewart and nickel back Bradley Roby.

Woods has a quarter-century of experience coaching defensive backs including the last 13 seasons in Denver (2015-16), Oakland (2014), Minnesota (2006-13) and Tampa Bay (2004-05).

Joseph said Woods "is ready for this opportunity" and "no one will outwork Joe."

Harris said, "If we had to lose Wade, at least we get to keep Joe."

PANTHERS

Proehl resigns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Wide receivers coach Ricky Proehl has resigned from the Carolina Panthers so he can spend more time watching his sons play college football.

Proehl's son Austin is a wide receiver at North Carolina. His other son Blake recently committed to play football at East Carolina.

Proehl joined the Panthers as an offensive assistant in 2011 and was promoted to wide receivers coach in 2013. He was critical in the development of Kelvin Benjamin, a 1,000-yard receiver as a rookie in 2013 and helped re-ignite Ted Ginn Jr.'s career in Carolina.

Proehl, 48, played 17 seasons in the NFL, winning two Super Bowls. He was well respected in the locker room because of his long playing career and the no-nonsense attitude he brought as a coach.

NFL playoffs

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

SUNDAY’S GAMES

All times Central

Green Bay at Atlanta, 2:05 p.m. (FOX) Pittsburgh at New England, 5:40 p.m. (CBS)

SUPER BOWL

SUNDAY, FEB. 5 At Houston

Green Bay/Atlanta winner vs. Pittsburgh/New England winner, 5:30 p.m. (FOX)

Sports on 01/18/2017