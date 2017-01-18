Patriots find time for rest vs. Eagles

Faced with playing three games in four days, Little Rock Parkview Coach Al Flanigan said he hoped his Patriots would make quick work of Little Rock Fair on Tuesday night.

But it wasn't until the third quarter that the Patriots (14-3, 3-0 6A/5A-4) would put away the War Eagles (10-7, 0-4) and earn their regulars some rest in the closing stages of a 54-34 victory.

Parkview, ranked No. 2 in Class 5A, now has a makeup game at home tonight against Little Rock Christian. Looming on Friday is a trip to Maumelle, which is ranked No. 3 in Class 5A.

"We didn't play good, but the good thing about it was we won the game,'' Flanigan said. "Defensively, I am terribly upset and disappointed because we are known for our defense. But this group here, we just haven't gotten down to the nitty-gritty yet. We are going to get there before it is over with."

The Patriots led 11-8 after one quarter and 27-19 at the half. Parkview's cold shooting in the first quarter (4 of 12) improved some in the second quarter (6 of 10). Fair was 8 of 21 in the first half and had 8 turnovers.

Led by Javon Franklin, Parkview hit another gear in the third quarter. The Patriots hit 5 of their first 7 shots to push the lead to 40-19.

Fair did not score until 1:20 was left in the quarter. The War Eagles were 0 of 8 and had 3 turnovers in the quarter.

"That was the only time we played really,'' Flanigan said. "That third quarter, we got the score on up there where we needed it to be because we had a game [today]. That is what I was telling those guys: We needed to start out quick and try to get this game over with and rest some of those guys."

Franklin finished with 14 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks. Khallil Garland added 10 points and Caleb Stokes seven.

Kris Bankston led Fair with 12 points and Deaveon Bankston scored 11.

