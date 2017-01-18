Peek makes Fayetteville pay

FAYETTEVILLE -- With so much attention paid to Seth Stanley by the Fayetteville defense, Dawson Peek finally made the Purple Bulldogs pay.

Peek nailed a deciding 3-pointer with 48.9 seconds remaining, breaking a 43-43 tie to help lift Rogers Heritage to a 50-46 victory at Bulldog Arena on Tuesday.

"They fed it to me and I saw that I was open and I was able to hit it a big shot," Peek said. "I thought that helped us take control of the game and with some help of some late free throws and some good defense we took control."

The War Eagles (10-7, 2-2 7A-West) looked to be in control early behind the hot scoring from Stanley and Bryce Breedlove, who combined for 36 points. But Fayetteville turned up the defense at all the right times to claw back in.

The Purple'Dogs (6-10, 1-3) got big plays from Brennon Lewis on both ends of the court, particularly in the fourth quarter. But when stopping Stanley, who finished with 25 points and six rebounds, was the primary task, Peek came up with the biggest blow.

The 46-43 lead with just under a minute held up as Fayetteville missed out on its next two scoring chances. After two more Heritage free throws, a Lewis 3-pointer with 11.9 seconds cut the deficit to 48-46 before Stanley sealed the win for Heritage to two final free throws with 8.3 seconds left.

"The things we're doing are good things," Fayetteville coach Kyle Adams said. "We've just got to find a way to get just that one extra possession in the hole or execute a little bit better on the offensive end.

"When we executed on the offensive end and got it down to Brennon (Lewis), he was a man. But we went through too many possession where we didn't execute."

Fayetteville visits Springdale Har-Ber on Friday and Rogers Heritage returns home to face Bentonville West.

Girls

Fayetteville 55, Rogers Heritage 17

The Lady Bulldogs reeled off a 25-0 run early in the first half and played stingy defense throughout the first three quarters to remain perfect in the 7A-West Conference play on Tuesday.

Fayetteville built up a 40-point lead in the third quarter, led by Destiny Posey with nine points and Wyvette Mayberry and Ashley Breathitt with seven each as 12 different Lady'Dogs scored in the win.

