Perry propels Northside

CONWAY -- Fort Smith Northside got plenty of offensive punch from guards Tevin Brewer and Isaiah Joe in the first half, but it was junior forward Tyrell Perry's second-half scoring that helped the Grizzlies shake off an upset bid from Conway on Tuesday night.

Brewer finished with a game-high 20 points as Northside claimed a 57-47 victory in a 7A-Central Conference game at Buzz Bolding Arena.

Brewer and Joe combined for 25 first-half points. Perry scored all 13 of his points in the final two quarters helping the No. 5 Grizzlies (11-5, 3-0) hold off the Wampus Cats (10-7, 1-2).

"Our guards were able to get by [Conway's defenders], and Tyrell did a good job of finishing when he got the ball down low," Northside Coach Eric Burnett said.

Conway scored the game's first four points and led 17-14 after the first eight minutes, but Northside outscored the Cats 18-7 in the second quarter and never trailed again.

Senior Kendarous Smith, who led Conway with 16 points, hit a dunk with 3:34 left in the third quarter to cut Northside's lead to 34-30, but the Grizzlies scored the next seven points to put the game away.

"I thought we got shots early in the game, but in the second quarter, we just didn't capitalize and get the ball in the hole," Conway Coach Will Johnson said. "Defensively, we've got to do a better job of helping out."

Senior Gentrell Taylor added 10 points for Conway.

FS NORTHSIDE (57)

Brewer 8 1-4 20, Norwood 1 1-1 3, Whitfield 3 0-0 6, Joe 5 0-1 12, Perry 5 2-2 13, Forsey 0 1-2 1, Taylor 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 5-10 57.

CONWAY (47)

Milton 0 0-0 0, Petrucelli 2 2-2 7, Taylor 4 2-5 10, Smith 6 4-6 16, Bradshaw 3 3-5 9, Fulton 1 0-0 3, O'Bannon 0 2-2 2, Ashby 0 0-0 0, Moull 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 13-20 47.

Northside (11-5);14 18 15 10 -- 57

Conway (10-7);17 7 10 13 -- 47

Three-point goals -- Northside 6 (Brewer 3, Joe 2, Perry); Conway 2 (Petrucelli, Fulton). Team fouls -- Northside 15, Conway 15.

Sports on 01/18/2017