Police: Gunman robs Little Rock Church's Chicken as worker takes customer's order

An armed gunman demanded money from two cash registers, a safe and a lock box during a robbery inside a Little Rock Church’s Chicken, police say.

The robber entered the location at 1500 John Barrow Road at 11:09 a.m. Tuesday and brandished a black semi-automatic handgun as a worker was taking a customer's order, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

“Come on with it, come on with it,” the gunman reportedly told the employee as the worker’s back was turned to him behind the counter.

When the employee turned around, the robber demanded the contents of the cash register and made a second demand for money from the drive-thru register.

After receiving the contents from both, he then demanded money from the restaurant's safe, according to the report.

The employee told police that the gunman jumped over the counter as he walked away to retrieve the key. The worker later opened the safe and gave the robber its contents, which included a lock box.

Police say the robber then ran across Kanis Road, entered a black Lincoln Towncar and traveled west to Kanis Park.

The assailant was described as a black male who stands about 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He wore a red hoodie at the time of the robbery, authorities noted.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.