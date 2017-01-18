Home / Latest News /
Police: Homeless man robbed near North Little Rock Burger King by 3 assailants
This article was published today at 3:54 p.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
A homeless man told North Little Rock police that he was approached by three assailants and robbed late Monday near a Burger King.
The 47-year-old victim told police that the robbers walked up to him as he was walking on McCain Boulevard around 11:20 p.m. and demanded his cellphone, according to a North Little Rock Police Department report.
When he didn’t comply, the man said, one of the robbers punched him in the face and took his phone as well as a prepaid Visa card.
All three of the robbers, each described as black males, then ran east toward Arkansas 161, with the victim chasing them through a construction site, police said.
The man soon lost sight of the assailants, the report noted.
One of the robbers was described as standing about 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 220 pounds and wearing a black hoodie.
The other two were listed as standing about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. One wore a yellow hoodie while the other wore a black hoodie, authorities said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Police: Homeless man robbed near North Little Rock Burger King by 3 assailants
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
titleist10 says... January 18, 2017 at 4:54 p.m.
These a------- get free food stamps free housing free medical yet the rob a homeless person-stupid & lazy- how long is society going to put up with this
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.