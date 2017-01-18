Police: Homeless man robbed near North Little Rock Burger King by 3 assailants

A homeless man told North Little Rock police that he was approached by three assailants and robbed late Monday near a Burger King.

The 47-year-old victim told police that the robbers walked up to him as he was walking on McCain Boulevard around 11:20 p.m. and demanded his cellphone, according to a North Little Rock Police Department report.

When he didn’t comply, the man said, one of the robbers punched him in the face and took his phone as well as a prepaid Visa card.

All three of the robbers, each described as black males, then ran east toward Arkansas 161, with the victim chasing them through a construction site, police said.

The man soon lost sight of the assailants, the report noted.

One of the robbers was described as standing about 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 220 pounds and wearing a black hoodie.

The other two were listed as standing about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. One wore a yellow hoodie while the other wore a black hoodie, authorities said.