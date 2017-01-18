Police: Man offered ride after car breaks down in Little Rock, then robbed at gunpoint

A North Little Rock man told authorities he accepted a ride after his vehicle broke down on a Little Rock street only to be robbed at gunpoint by the driver.

The 27-year-old victim told investigators he got in the man's Buick LeSabre around 4 p.m. Tuesday after his vehicle broke down along John Barrow Road, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

But while heading to a salvage yard to pick up a replacement tire, the driver stopped, pulled out a handgun and said "you know what it is," according to the report. The victim handed over $200 before being let out of the vehicle in the 5700 block of Geyer Springs Road.

The robber is described as a bald, clean-shaven black man who is about 38 to 40 years old, stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. He was wearing a green fleece shirt and black jogging pants.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.