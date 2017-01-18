BOYS

GLEN ROSE 47, HASKELL HARMONY GROVE 33 Glen Rose outscored Haskell Harmony Grove 16-9 in the third quarter to turn a four-point halftime lead into a comfortable victory in Haskell. James Cheatam led Glen Rose with 15 pionts, while Grant Jones added 14.

GIRLS

CAMDEN FAIRVIEW 57, HOPE 56 Tied 44-44 at the end of the third quarter, Camden Fairview outscored host Hope 13-12 in the fourth quarter to earn a 6A/5A-6 victory. Kynzi Morgan scored a game-high 21 points to lead Camden Fairview, which led 33-27 at halftime but was outscored 17-11 in the third quarter to force the tie, and Mikeya Haywood added 11 points. Dadyanna Smith led Hope with 18 points, while Audria Curtis had 13 and Raley Potter added 10.

CARLISLE 71, JACKSONVILLE LIGHTHOUSE 20 DeShaye Ricks scored 15 points as Carlisle picked up a home victory over Jacksonville Lighthouse. Blakely Ellis had 13 points for Carlisle, which led 46-10 at halftime, and Ashby Terry added 12. Amaya English led Jacksonville Lighthouse with 10 points. CLINTON 69, DOVER 42 Alexus Smith’s game-high 18 points led Clinton to a victory over host Dover. Allie Hensley scored 13 points and Kaitlyn Kirkendoll added 12 for the Lady Yellowjackets (13-6), who led 27-15 at halftime. Ashley Reichert scored 17 points to lead Dover and Livia Looper added 10.

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 54, JACKSONVILLE 33 Tied 16-16 at halftime, Little Rock Christian outscored visiting Jacksonville 24-7 in the third quarter of a 6A/5A-4 game. Regan Bradley scored 15 points to lead Little Rock Christian, which also go 12 points from Emma Kelley and 11 points from Victoria Best.

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 56, CABOT 42 Abigayle Jackson scored 20 points to lead visiting Little Rock Central (14-1, 3-0 7A-Central) to victory over Cabot (11-5, 0-3). Bre’Amber Scott, a Mississippi State signee, finished with 18 points. The Lady Tigers led 25-16 at halftime and 44-28 at the end of the third quarter. Jose Vanoss led the Lady Panthers with 14 points.

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 57, LITTLE ROCK FAIR 24 Morgan Brady scored 12 points to lead Little Rock Parkview to a 6A/5A-4 victory over Little Rock Fair. Johnaya Givens added 10 points for the Lady Patriots (12-2, 4-0).

MAYFLOWER 36, BAUXITE 33 Leading 17-13 at halftime, visiting Mayflower was outscored 13-7 in the third quarter to give Bauxite a 26-24 lead at the end of the third quarter. Mayflower turned the tables in the fourth quarter, outscoring Bauxite 12-7 to earn the victory. Tori Lasker scored 17 points to lead Mayflower, while Lauren Baimter scored 10 to lead Bauxite.

MORRILTON 52, GREENBRIER 33 Zee Wright scored a game-high 22 points to lead Morrilton to a 6A/5A-2 victory over Greenbrier. Breleigh Simmons had 13 points to lead Greenbrier.

PULASKI ACADEMY 73, MAUMELLE 44 Morgan Wallace scored a gamehigh 28 points to keep host Pulaski Academy undefeated in 6A/5A-4 play. Mattie Hatcher had 22 points and Katie Swanson added 10 for the Lady Bruins (16-1, 4-0), who led 34-20 at halftime. Jayla King led Maumelle with 11 points.

WATSON CHAPEL 54, MILLS 13 Watson Chapel outscored visiting Mills 20-3 in the first quarter and cruised to a 6A/5A-5 victory. Timesha Cole led Watson Chapel (16-2) with 15 points and Jerica Bell added 12.