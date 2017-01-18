Style: Eagles’ Henley flies back to Little Rock for solo show

Don Henley started his stint as a solo artist back before “hell froze over” — a reference to the Eagles’ acclaimed Hell Freezes Over reunion album and tour after a 14-year hiatus — that brought the group to Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium in May 1995, Jack W. Hill writes in Thursday’s Style section. Thereafter he was a solo act, performing at what was then named Alltel (now Verizon) Arena in North Little Rock, and once again a member of the Eagles, who went on to play four more times in central Arkansas until the death of member Glenn Frey in January 2016 brought an apparent end to the most successful American rock band.

And now Henley is back on the road, under his own name with a 15-person band backing him on a variety of songs. He’ll perform Friday night at Robinson Center Performance Hall.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.