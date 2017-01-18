TODAY’S GAMES

UCA women vs. McNeese State

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS Central Arkansas 11-4, 3-2 Southland Conference; McNeese State 9-7, 4-1

TICKETS $9 (reserved), $7 (general admission, adult), $5 (general admission, children)

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Maggie Proffitt, 5-7, Sr. 14.1 3.0 G Brianna Mullins, 5-6, Sr. 6.8 3.7 G Olivia McWilliams, 5-7, So. 3.3 1.8 F Raquel Logan, 6-1, Sr. 7.3 7.2 F Kierra Jordan, 6-1, Jr. 13.4 5.3 COACH Sandra Rushing (89-49 in fourth season at Central Arkansas, 492-304 in 28th season overall)

MCNEESE STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Caitlin Davis, 5-7, Fr. 9.5 2.8 G Amber Donnes, 5-9, Sr. 8.9 4.4 G Dede Sheppard, 5-8, So. 9.4 3.4 F Frederica Haywood, 6-1, Jr. 7.9 9.6 F Mercedes Rogers, 6-0, Jr. 8.8 8.2 COACH Kacie Cryer (9-7 in first season at Mc-Neese State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA MSU 69.3 Points for 74.2 52.4 Points against 68.2 +4.3 Rebound margin +6.9 +4.7 Turnover margin +1.8 47.4 FG pct. 39.0 32.0 3-pt. pct. 31.6 70.5 FT pct. 69.8 CHALK TALK Today is UCA’s first home game since Jan. 2 after three consecutive road games. After today, the Sugar Bears play two more road games at New Orleans and Stephen F. Austin. … UCA won two in a row, at Houston Baptist and at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi; and McNeese State has won three in a row, over Sam Houston State, Houston Baptist and Southeastern Louisiana. … McNeese State is third in the Southland in scoring at 74.2 points per game, while UCA leads the Southland in scoring defense at 54.2 points allowed per game.

— Troy Schulte

UCA men

at McNeese State

WHEN 7 p.m. Central

WHERE Burton Coliseum, Lake Charles, La. RECORDS Central Arkansas 4-14, 3-2 Southland Conference; McNeese State 5-11, 2-3 RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Jordan Howard, 5-11, Jr. 19.3 3.8 G Mathieu Kamba, 6-5, Jr. 13.8 7.1 G Derreck Brooks, 6-6, Jr. 13.2 6.8 F Ethan Lee, 6-7, Jr. 2.8 2.7 C Tanner Schmit, 6-8, So. 5.3 3.2 COACH Russ Pennell (13-61 in third season at UCA, 124-130 in eighth season overall)

MCNEESE STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG F Stephen Ugochukwu, 6-7, Jr. 9.3 7.8 G James Harvey, 6-2, So. 8.3 1.7 G Jamaya Burr, 6-0, Sr. 11.1 2.9 F Lance Potier, 6-6, Sr. 6.3 6.1 F Labarrius Hill, 6-8, Jr. 4.7 4.0 COACH Dave Simmons (141-183 in 11th season at McNeese State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA MSU 71.2 Points for 69.3 84.4 Points against 79.9 -1.4 Rebound margin -10.2 -4.3 Turnover margin +0.4 42.3 FG pct. 40.0 34.6 3-pt. pct. 31.6 73.7 FT pct. 66.2 CHALK TALK Both teams have improved on defense since the start of Southland play. Central Arkansas is last in the league at 84.4 points allowed per game, while McNeese State is 11th at 79.9 points allowed. But UCA is allowing 77.0 points in Southland games, and McNeese State is allowing 67.8. … UCA’s Mathieu Kamba has scored 20 points or more in the past three games and is averaging 21.6 points in Southland games. … McNeese State has lost its past three games to Sam Houston State, Houston Baptist and Southeastern Louisiana.

UP NEXT

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Saturday New Orleans 4 p.m. Jan. 25 at Stephen F. Austin 8 p.m. Jan. 28 Incarnate Word 4 p.m. Feb. 2 NW (La.) State 7 p.m. Feb. 4 SE Louisiana 4 p.m. Feb. 9 Abilene Christian 7 p.m. *Southland game

UP NEXT

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Saturday at New Orleans 4 p.m. Jan. 25 at Stephen F. Austin 5:30 p.m. Jan. 28 Incarnate Word 2 p.m. Jan. 31 McNeese State 5:30 p.m. Feb. 4 SE Louisiana 2 p.m. Feb. 8 Abilene Christian 7 p.m. *Southland game