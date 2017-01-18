Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, January 18, 2017, 3:34 p.m.

'Will & Grace' 10-episode revival set for 2017-18 season

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:55 p.m.

in-this-jan-16-2006-file-photo-cast-members-from-the-comedy-series-will-grace-from-left-eric-mccormack-sean-hayes-debra-messing-and-megan-mullally-pose-backstage-after-making-an-award-presentation-at-the-63rd-annual-golden-globe-awards-in-beverly-hills-calif

PHOTO BY AP PHOTO/REED SAXON, FILE

In this Jan. 16, 2006, file photo, cast members from the comedy series "Will & Grace," from left, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes, Debra Messing and Megan Mullally, pose backstage after making an award presentation at the 63rd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PASADENA, Calif. — Will & Grace is making a comeback.

NBC said Wednesday that 10 new episodes are set to air during the 2017-18 season. The series will feature original stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally.

Series creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan are aboard as executive producers, and series director James Burrows also will be back, NBC said.

In a statement, NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt called the series groundbreaking for its witty approach to social issues including gay rights.

Discussions about reviving Will & Grace began immediately after the stars appeared in an election-themed reunion video last September, said Jennifer Salke, president of NBC Entertainment.

Will & Grace aired from 1998 to 2006 and won Emmy Awards as best comedy series and for its stars.

