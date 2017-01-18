Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, January 18, 2017, 10:54 a.m.

Williams on SEC leadership council

By Democrat-Gazette press services

This article was published today at 5:45 a.m.

Tailback Rawleigh Williams has been named Arkansas' representative to the SEC's football player leadership council, the conference office announced Tuesday. Williams will be among players from all 14 SEC teams holding their first meeting Feb. 4 in Birmingham, Ala., with conference administrators to discuss issues related to the student-athlete experience and wellness along with providing feedback on proposed NCAA and SEC rules according to a news release.

