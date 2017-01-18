Woman chases after robber who snatched $200 from her hand, Little Rock police say

A Mabelvale woman chased after a robber who entered her vehicle Tuesday morning and snatched money out of her hand, according to police.

The 35-year-old victim told police that she was sitting in her vehicle filling out a form to pay a bill at 11:45 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Maple Street in Little Rock when someone approached the driver's side.

A short time later, the woman said, the robber opened her driver’s-side door and took $200 from her before running away, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Police say the woman got out of her vehicle and chased down the robber as well as two other people with him. She later got back into her vehicle and followed them to the 3800 block of West 21st Street, she told officers.

After the robber and two others noticed the woman, they ran out of sight, a responding officer noted.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.