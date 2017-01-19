Home / Latest News /
1 person injured in Little Rock shooting, police say
This article was published today at 7:05 p.m.
Little Rock police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting Thursday night.
The department said on Twitter that officers and detectives were on the scene in the 5000 block of West 21st Street about 7 p.m.
The victim is in stable condition, police said. Authorities said the shooter fled the scene, but a description was unavailable as of Thursday evening.
No further information was available.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 1 person injured in Little Rock shooting, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.