Actions carry consequences, Obama warns

WASHINGTON -- Barack Obama stepped behind the White House lectern Wednesday for the last time as president, fielding questions from a crush of journalists crammed in for the occasion and offering assurances to Americans watching on TV.

Obama gently chided Donald Trump for suggesting that the U.S. might end its sanctions on Russia over Ukraine in exchange for nuclear stockpile reductions, saying it was in America's interest to make sure "we don't confuse why these sanctions have been imposed with a whole set of other issues."

And, with Trump vowing to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, Obama warned that when "sudden unilateral moves" are made in the Middle East, the results can be explosive.

Obama defended his decision to cut nearly three decades off the prison sentence of convicted secrets-leaker Chelsea Manning, something Trump's team strongly criticized. Obama said the former Army intelligence analyst had served a "tough prison sentence" already.

Obama used his parting news conference -- his 165th, according to the American Presidency Project -- to deliver one set of messages to his successor, a man who is his opposite temperamentally and politically. Obama said he expects a new president, particularly one from the opposing party, to "test old assumptions," but he suggested it would be important for the next administration to "understand that there are going to be consequences, and actions typically create reactions."

Obama said he plans to do some writing after he leaves office and spend more time with his two daughters.

"I want to be quiet a little bit and not hear myself talk so darn much," he said. "I want to spend precious time with my girls. So those are my priorities this year."

Obama emphasized that he does not plan to run for another elective office, but emphasized that he is "still a citizen."

"There's a difference between that normal functioning of politics and certain issues or certain moments where I think our core values may be at stake," he said. "I put in that category, if I saw systematic discrimination being ratified in some fashion. I put in that category explicit or functional obstacles to people being able to vote, to exercise their franchise. I put in that category institutional efforts to silence dissent or the press. And for me at least I would put in that category efforts to round up kids who have grown up here and for all practical purposes are American kids and send them somewhere else, when they love this country."

Obama and the first lady are scheduled to fly Friday afternoon to Palm Springs, Calif., for a vacation. They are leaving the White House for a private residence in Washington's Kalorama neighborhood while their younger daughter, Sasha, finishes high school.

Words for media

Obama kicked off Wednesday's questioning with the president of the White House Correspondents' Association, which advocates for access on behalf of journalists. Reporters from Arab, Spanish-language, black, and gay-focused publications followed.

Asked whether he was concerned about the future of younger immigrants known as "dreamers" under the administration of Trump, who has vowed to deport those living here illegally, Obama said "the notion that we would just arbitrarily or because of politics punish those kids, when they didn't do anything wrong themselves, I think would be something that would merit me speaking out."

Trump's aides have raised the prospect of moving daily news briefings out of their traditional West Wing home, sparking fears of attempts to eventually push reporters out of the White House altogether.

Obama specifically addressed that worry: "Having you in this building has made this place work better," he declared.

"You're not supposed to be sycophants, you're supposed to be skeptics," Obama said to the reporters he often has criticized for hyping scandals and hopscotching from story to story too quickly. "You're not supposed to be complimentary, but you're supposed to cast a critical eye on folks who hold enormous power and make sure that we are accountable to the people who sent us here."

Obama declined to weigh in directly when asked about the growing number of Democrats who have announced plans to boycott the inaugural ceremonies over differences with Trump.

The president-elect targeted U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., on Twitter after Lewis questioned Trump's legitimacy in the wake of reports that Russian operatives meddled in the 2016 campaign to help Trump win the election.

"All I know is I'm going to be there. So is Michelle," Obama said.

Since Trump's victory, Obama has sought to help ease his successor's transition into office.

Divulging some of his advice to the incoming president, Obama said he's told Trump, "This is a job of such magnitude that you can't do it by yourself."

After eight years in office, the president suggested that he's eager to step away from the political spotlight for a time. But he also served notice that as an ex-president, he would speak out if Trump violates America's "core values."

Obama insisted that he is at ease, even optimistic, about stepping aside.

"At my core, I think we're going to be OK," he said.

Later Wednesday, Obama placed a pair of farewell telephone calls to the leaders of Afghanistan and India.

He thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his partnership and congratulated him on India's coming 68th Republic Day anniversary. The two leaders also reviewed cooperation on defense, civil nuclear energy, climate change and other issues.

Speaking to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Obama expressed appreciation for the partnership between the U.S. and Afghanistan.

He encouraged both leaders to continue working to enhance national unity, and support a lasting peace and stability.

Information for this article was contributed by Julie Pace and Josh Lederman of The Associated Press; by David Nakamura and Juliet Eilperin of The Washington Post; and by Michael D. Shear and Peter Baker of The New York Times.

A Section on 01/19/2017