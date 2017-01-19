2 killed in apartment fire in Hot Springs

Two people have died as the result of a fire that scorched a Hot Springs apartment Wednesday night, the Hot Springs Sentinel Record reported.

Crews arrived at the scene of a fire at 115 Wade St. around 8 p.m., Hot Springs Fire Chief Ed Davis told the paper.

Upon arrival, crews found a "working fire" in Apartment 8, forced the front door open and located the victims, Davis said. Firefighters performed CPR on each victim, but they both died, Davis said. Their identities have not been released.

The flames were put out, and most of the damage stayed within the single apartment, though nearby apartments sustained light smoke damage, the paper reported.