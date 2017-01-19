Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, January 19, 2017, 4:28 p.m.

Arkansas House OKs tapping tobacco-settlement funds to help developmentally disabled

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:56 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas House has approved tapping into $8.5 million in unused money from the 1999 settlement with tobacco companies to provide more services to the developmentally disabled.

The House on Thursday voted 93-0 in favor of a measure to redirect the money from a health insurance program that ended in 2013 when Arkansas expanded Medicaid. The money would provide home- and community-based services to between 500 and 900 people, cutting a waitlist that has grown to more than 3,000 people.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson last year proposed the move, which is expected to increase annual funding by $29 million when counting matching federal Medicaid funds. The measure now heads to the state Senate.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

