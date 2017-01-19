Home / Latest News /
Arkansas House panel advances competing tax cut plans
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:52 a.m.
LITTLE ROCK — An Arkansas House committee has thrown a wrinkle into Gov. Asa Hutchinson's $50 million tax cut plan, advancing his proposal along with a competing measure from Democrats to give a tax credit to low-income residents.
The House Revenue and Taxation Committee on Thursday endorsed the Republican governor's proposal to cut income taxes for residents making less than $21,000 a year. The proposal also creates a legislative task force to recommend further tax cuts by the 2019 session.
The committee, which is evenly split between Democrats and Republicans, also supported a proposal to give low-income residents a tax break. Both measures now head to the full House for a vote. The Senate is expected to take up Hutchinson's tax cut proposal on Monday.
