Arkansas House panel advances competing tax cut plans

LITTLE ROCK — An Arkansas House committee has thrown a wrinkle into Gov. Asa Hutchinson's $50 million tax cut plan, advancing his proposal along with a competing measure from Democrats to give a tax credit to low-income residents.

The House Revenue and Taxation Committee on Thursday endorsed the Republican governor's proposal to cut income taxes for residents making less than $21,000 a year. The proposal also creates a legislative task force to recommend further tax cuts by the 2019 session.

The committee, which is evenly split between Democrats and Republicans, also supported a proposal to give low-income residents a tax break. Both measures now head to the full House for a vote. The Senate is expected to take up Hutchinson's tax cut proposal on Monday.