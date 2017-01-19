16-year-old Arkansas driver killed when Jeep skids, overturns several times, state police say

A teenager was killed when she lost control of the vehicle she was driving Wednesday, causing it to skid off a road in Independence County and overturn several times, police say.

The 16-year-old Cave City girl, whose name was not released, was traveling south on U.S. 167 south of Weaver Chapel Road around 9:15 p.m., according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

The 1997 Jeep went off the west side of the road and hit some loose gravel, at which point the teen attempted to regain control, authorities said.

Police say the vehicle skidded sideways before overturning several times and coming to a rest on its wheels.

Travel conditions at the time of the nighttime crash were described as clear and damp.

The teen's death was the 20th reported so far this year on Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.